Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash arrested after wife Bharati’s suicide

Telugu television actor Madhu Prakash has now been arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Wednesday, one day after his wife Bharati committed suicide. A case has been filed on him with charges of dowry harassment. Bharati was found hanging from the ceiling fan of their house in Manikonda on Tuesday night.

The in-laws of Madhu Prakash lodged a complaint at Raidurgam police station and blamed him for her deathiling fan A case was registered and he was taken into the custody. Previously there were also reports that the actor’s illicit affair with an actress was the reason why his wife took the drastic step. Not only this, she even tried calling him before taking her life but he did not respond.

According to Bharati’s parents, Madhu has been harassing her from quite some time. They said that they had given Rs 15 lakh as dowry during the time of their marriage but he kept on asking for more. The parents have a doubt on the cause of death and have demanded a thorough probe.

The actor has worked in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.