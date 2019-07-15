Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has an epic response to his kissing scenes in Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Madanna

After Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reunited again for Dear Comrade. The two talented actors are all set to share the screen space again in this romantic drama. However, a section of audience are slamming kissing scenes between Vijay and Rashmika in the film. For unknown reasons, the kissing scenes didn't go down well with them and they even addressed Vijay as Emraan Hashmi of Tollywood.

Vijay, who shot to fame with Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy reacted to the same. When at the grand music festival of Dear Comrade, the actor was asked about his 'liplock', he objected and said that he doesn't like the word. ''What is a liplock? I mean, I do not like that word. See, you guys write about objectification. It's actually kissing, it's an emotion like anger. When you cry, it's an emotion. When you kiss, it's an emotion. It's not lip-locking, I really dislike that word. Whenever I read liplock, I'm like what the f**k?,'' he said.

The actor further added that if the kissing scene is necessary at the moment and it is there in the script, it has to be there. In his long response, the actor said that it is not the celebrities who are kissing but the characters are expressing their emotions.

''It is Bobby kissing Lilly. We are the only country where people forget that actors are playing characters on screen. I don't go around taking stumps and beating people or do drugs. In real life, I don't even smoke. I don't dance and dancing is the last thing I would do even though I enjoy watching it,'' Vijay further said.

On a related note, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has minted over Rs 255 crore so far. The movie which received flak for portraying ''toxic masculinity'' is being loved by audience. During a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, director Sandeep Vanga made controversial statements in defence of Kabir Singh’s criticism. He said, “If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”