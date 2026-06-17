Your Fault London on OTT: What is the exact release time of the film in India?

New Delhi:

After capturing the hearts of romance lovers with the first film, Nick and Noah return in Your Fault: London with their relationship entering a new phase. Based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy, the sequel follows the couple a year into their romance as they juggle love, family pressures and the complications that come with staying together.

Your Fault London: What is the exact release time?

Your Fault: London released on Prime Video on June 17. The film was released around 12.30 pm, and is currently streaming on the OTT platform. Watch the trailer of the film here:

Matthew Broome and Asha Banks talk about Your Fault: London

For lead stars Matthew Broome and Asha Banks, revisiting their characters meant exploring a dynamic that had evolved significantly since the first instalment. When Asha pointed out that Nick and Noah had barely spoken to each other in the original film, Matthew quipped, “You don't need to speak to Yearn!”

Reflecting on the sequel, Matthew said he enjoyed portraying a couple that had already spent a year together. “It was super exciting because obviously they are a year into their relationship by this point and you are totally different people together. They know each other so well.”

Asha admitted that returning to the roles made her realise how much of the first film relied on silent chemistry rather than conversations. “The first film was so much of them getting to know each other and like the looks across the rooms and not actually that much of us speaking. I feel like we came back to the second film, we're like damn, we've never spoken. We've got to speak to each other!?”

The actors also revealed that while watching the finished film, they often found themselves laughing at how easily the story's conflicts could have been resolved if Nick and Noah had simply communicated. “We like to play the game of if I just said this right now everything would be fixed. Or like if you just said this right now this whole film would be fixed,” Asha shared. Matthew quickly added, “But then there would be no film and we wouldn't be here.”

Starring Matthew Broome and Asha Banks as Nick and Noah, Your Fault: London is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Also read: Our Fault Movie Review: A lustrous farewell that feels tender and tired