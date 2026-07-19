Yogesh Rawat evicted from Lock Upp 2; Akanksha Choudhary breaks down, calls Sufi's survival 'unfair'

New Delhi:

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed another elimination. Splitsvilla fame Yogesh Rawat has been evicted from the reality show, bringing an end to his journey inside the controversial jail. His exit came as a major shock to fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary.

During a recent task, TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was given the power to choose one contestant for elimination. He voted against Yogesh Rawat. In the July 19 episode, host Farah Khan officially announced Yogesh's eviction.

Yogesh Rawat evicted from Lock Upp 2

When Sufi Motiwala re-entered the Lock Upp jail, the contestants, including Akanksha Choudhary, realised that Yogesh Rawat had been eliminated. The announcement left Akanksha visibly emotional, and she soon broke down in tears. Questioning the eviction, Akanksha expressed her disappointment over Sufi being declared safe while Yogesh was sent home. Calling the decision "unfair," she said, "This is so unfair. He (Yogesh) neither got to perform the tasks all week nor was he allowed to. And he was eliminated for Sufi?"

As Shivangi Joshi tried to console her, Akanksha continued to voice her frustration over Yogesh's exit. The official Instagram handle of Netflix India Reality also shared a video announcing Yogesh Rawat's eviction, writing, "@dheerajdhoopar ne apna power use karke Yogesh ko terminate kar diya!"

The caption read, "@dheerajdhoopar ne apna power use karke Yogesh ko terminate kar diya!." Take a look below:

Farah, Riteish tell Sufi to step up his game

Farah Khan, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, informed Sufi Motiwala that he had been saved by Dheeraj Dhoopar during a recent task. Congratulating him, Farah asked Sufi to buckle up, pointing out that his journey had reached the halfway mark.

She also reminded him that he had managed to survive despite repeatedly expressing his desire to leave the show. In several episodes, Sufi was heard saying, "Send me home, I want to go home."

Riteish Deshmukh, too, urged Sufi to change his attitude, saying that even some of the strongest contestants had been eliminated while he was still in the game. He encouraged Sufi to make the most of the second chance and prove himself in the competition.

For the unversed, Lock Upp 2 airs on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM.

Also Read: Madhuri Jain Grover evicted from the show; Yogesh Rawat confesses to shoplifting | Inside Lock Upp