Yatri Kripya Dhyaan Dein: Reasons why Shaheer Sheikh and Shweta Basu's short-film is a must-watch

‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein’ starring the extremely popular artists Shaheer Sheikh and Shweta Basu Prasad. The show created by Big Banner Films and directed by Abhinav Singh is a perfect catch for avid cinephiles owing to its brilliant narrative and performances by the cast. Since there are a million reasons for fans of Shaheer and Shweta to watch this film; here are our top picks on why you should stream the thrilling short film right away!

Shaheer and Shweta stealing the show:

Lead actor Shaheer Sheikh has seen audiences praise him for acing the character of a man with shades of grey, while Shweta has been applauded for essaying her intense character with perfection. All things boil down to the fact that the duo is scene stealers in every frame making it an absolute delight.

For the traveller within you:

If you love driving alongside the hills and mountains, then this is the perfect short film to watch. The movie is a visual treat for everyone who loves picturesque landscapes as it takes you on an adventurous ride throughout the movie.

Interesting Storyline:

The narrative is gripping and crisp as it’s set around two characters having a conversation you never expected on a car ride. With viewers at the edge of their seat to find out how the film ends, the twist at the climax is one that you never saw coming.