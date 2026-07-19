Yami Gautam's Article 370 wins big at National Awards; here's where to stream it on OTT

New Delhi:

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on July 18. While Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award, Yami Gautam's Article 370, released in 2024, emerged as one of the ceremony's biggest winners.

The film not only won the Best Feature Film award, but Yami Gautam was also announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her performance as NIA officer Zooni Haksar. Here's where you can watch the National Award-winning film on OTT.

Where to watch Article 370 on OTT

Article 370 was released in cinemas on 23 February 2024. After completing a successful 50-day theatrical run, the film premiered on Netflix on 19 April 2024 and went on to become one of the platform's globally trending titles. Yami Gautam received widespread praise for her performance as NIA officer Zooni Haksar.

If you haven't watched the film yet, you can stream Article 370 on Netflix. The film was appreciated by audiences for its fast-paced narrative and direct storytelling, avoiding unnecessary melodrama.

Was Article 370 a box office hit?

Following its National Award triumph, interest in Article 370 has surged online, with many viewers searching for its box office performance. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the political thriller proved to be a commercial success. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore, the film collected Rs 82.37 crore net at the Indian box office and grossed approximately Rs 110.57 crore worldwide, making it one of the successful Hindi releases of 2024, according to Sacnilk.

National Award winning movies that are streaming on Netflix

The 72nd National Film Awards witnessed great performance from Netflix as their movies have won in important categories. The movie Bhakshak has helped Sanjay Mishra win the Best Supporting Actor title while Article 370 has won the awards of Best Feature Film, Best Actress and Best Music Direction (Songs). The movies Srikanth, Amaran have won Best Hindi Feature Film, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Music Direction (Background Score) respectively.

Among other movies of Netflix which have won the awards include Kalki 2898 AD which has won the awards of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design; Pushpa 2 has won Best Screenplay and Best Costume Design; Maharaja has been given the awards of Best Supporting Actress and Best Action Direction; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which has won Best Sound Design and Lucky Baskhar which has won the award for Best Dialogues.

Also Read: 'This honour belongs to the entire team': Sanjay Mishra on National Award win for Bhakshak