Why is Alia Bhatt not a part of Dining With The Kapoors? Producer Armaan Jain reveals Netflix's Dining with the Kapoors trailer sparked buzz online as Alia Bhatt was absent. In a recent interview, producer Armaan Jain revealed the reason behind her missing the Netflix special. Read on for the details.

New Delhi:

Netflix's highly anticipated documentary film, Dining with the Kapoors, featuring Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor family, has recently been in the spotlight for its star-studded cast. The makers of the film released the official trailer on November 15, 2025, which garnered widespread attention.

In the trailer, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the youngest daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, was absent, which made fans ask, "Where is Alia Bhatt?" Now, the producer of this Netflix special explained the reason behind her absence.

Producer Armaan Jain reveals Alia Bhatt's absence from Dining with the Kapoors

Addressing the buzz around her absence from the Netflix special, producer Armaan Jain revealed that she couldn't participate in the shoot due to prior filming commitments. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Armaan said, "She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, 'work is worship'"

He further added that in a family with such busy careers, scheduling conflicts are common. "Every function it happens—literally Christmas get-togethers, Diwali get-togethers. It happens," he explained.

Director Smriti Mundhra also praised the Kapoor family's work ethic, calling them "all workaholics." She added, “That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics and they all love what they do. There is always an understanding that everyone makes an attempt to gather and prioritise as much as possible, but inevitably there’s one or two people who can’t make it because of work—and that’s always allowed."

Dining With The Kapoors: Release date and cast

Netflix's special Dining With The Kapoors will be released on Friday, November 21, 2025. It features an ensemble cast. Here's all you need to know about the cast members below.

Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Armaan Jain

Karisma Kapoor

Rima Jain

Aadar Jain

Randhir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

