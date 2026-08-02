Who is Gaurav Madaan? Comedian wins Rs 1 lakh on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 featuring Karan Aujla

New Delhi:

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 is back with another entertaining episode, this time featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla as the special guest. The latest episode introduced viewers to comedian Gaurav Madaan, who managed to win Rs 1 lakh on the show after receiving a perfect score of 10 from the judges. Read on to know more about him.

Gaurav Madaan wins Rs 1 lakh on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

As he took the stage, Gaurav Madaan performed stand-up comedy while playing the guitar and sang Arijit Singh's "Khamoshiyan" in his own funny style, earning praise and laughter from the judges and the audience.

The panel, including Karan Aujla and others, enjoyed his performance and gave him a perfect score of 10, taking his average judge's score to 10. Interestingly, this was the same score he had predicted before taking the stage.

Gaurav won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Samay Raina then announced that he had also won protein worth Rs 5 lakh from the brand Avvatar.

Who is Gaurav Madaan?

Gaurav Madaan is a comedian who has been doing stand-up comedy for the last five years. He has a fan following of 39.1K followers on Instagram (at the time of writing). While interacting with the guests, Gaurav revealed that he wrote the song six months ago and has been doing stand-up comedy for the last five to six years.

Internet reacts to India's Got Latent 2 Episode 4

Ever since Episode 4 of India's Got Latent 2, featuring Karan Aujla, aired, social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), has been flooded with reactions. One X user called it the "best episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 till now, hands down."

Some users also praised Gaurav Madaan's performance, which earned him Rs 1 lakh. One user wrote, “India’s Got Latent S2 1 on the best and deserving contestant this season (sic)."

Recently, a video showing Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and Kapil Sharma together on what appears to be the guest panel of India's Got Latent 2 has surfaced online. The video sparked speculation that the three celebrities may feature on Samay Raina's show. However, there has been no official confirmation about their appearance so far.

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