Who is Bhagyashree Tarke, Hyderabadi theatre artist who won on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2?

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina recently treated fans to a bonus episode of his popular show, India's Got Latent Season 2, which premiered exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 13. This time, Hyderabad-based theatre artist Bhagyashree Tarke emerged as the winner with her entertaining act as Salma Deewani, a Hyderabadi woman. Her performance impressed the panel and left the audience in splits, earning her the winning title and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The episode featured Huma Qureshi, Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai alongside host Samay Raina. Bhagyashree's sharp observations and humour were rooted in everyday experiences.

Bhagyashree Tarke wins Rs 1 lakh on India's Got Latent 2

Playing Salma Deewani, Bhagyashree spoke about family structures, societal expectations and the double standards faced by men and women. One of the most memorable moments came when she took a dig at the difference in how men and women are judged for using abusive language.

Her remark about women being criticised for using swear words while men get celebrated for doing the same left the panel in splits. The joke also earned her applause and a standing ovation.

Bhagyashree received a perfect 10 from all the panellists and awarded herself 10 points as well. She won the Rs 1 lakh cash prize and two Ai+ Nova 2 smartphones from Samay Raina. She also mentioned that she planned to donate a portion of her prize money to Nepal.

Who is Bhagyashree Tarke?

While her appearance on the talent show has brought her into the spotlight, Bhagyashree has been associated with theatre for several years. She is a trained actor who graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi.

She is also quite active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she goes by the handle @beestarke. She regularly shares videos of her performances and updates about her upcoming shows. At the time of writing, she has 20.4K followers.

Her appearance on India's Got Latent has now introduced her work to a wider audience.

What do we know about the new episode of India's Got Latent 2?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay Raina recently updated his fans and followers about the upcoming episode of the show. He announced that the finale episode will be released soon. Sharing the announcement of Bonus Episode 6 on Netflix, Samay wrote, "Finale EP coming soon too."

(Image Source : SAMAY RAINA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the comedian recently created a buzz among fans with another Instagram Story, which sparked speculation about his possible appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. He shared a picture of a poster featuring the show's premiere date, October 14, and added the song 'The World Is Yours' as background music.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his appearance on the show so far.

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