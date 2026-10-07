When Anushka Sharma visited Virat Kohli during a match: Ravi Shastri recalls their dating days on Kapil's show

Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is set to bring two Indian cricket legends, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, together for a fun-filled episode with Kapil Sharma. The episode also marks Ravi Shastri's debut on the comedy show.

Ravi Shastri recalls a Virat-Anushka moment from their dating days

Ravi Shastri also recalled an incident involving Virat Kohli. He said many players had girlfriends and stressed that cricketers need support, so inviting them to matches should be allowed. Without naming, he recalled how Anushka Sharma came to watch Kohli's match during that time. The conversation also touched upon Kohli's performances, including the match where he scored 160 runs and celebrated the milestone by raising his bat and kissing it.

In a promo shared on Netflix, the conversation takes a nostalgic turn as Kapil brings up the West Indies team and asks Gavaskar how he managed to play against some of the world's fastest bowlers without wearing a helmet. Gavaskar recalls facing deliveries that touched nearly 150 kmph and jokes, "Andar bheje mein kuch nahi tha (There was nothing inside our brains)."

The episode also brings up some interesting memories from Navjot Singh Sidhu's early cricket days. Sidhu recalls spending his allowance on a large helmet after being selected for India at the age of 18. He also shares a hilarious anecdote about once sharing a room with then-captain Ravi Shastri.

Sidhu recalls unexpectedly walking in on Shastri with company and being repeatedly asked to leave the room. The incident leads to a funny revelation during the conversation.

Sunil Gavaskar talks about his retirement

Gavaskar also opens up about his decision to retire from cricket at the age of 38. The conversation then moves to how dramatically the sport has changed over the years.

Sidhu talks about the impact of the IPL and remembers how cricketing summers earlier meant travelling to England. Today, the IPL brings teams and players from across the world to India for two months of cricket.

The episode gets even more chaotic when Sunil Grover makes an appearance dressed as Kapil Dev. Standing behind Ravi Shastri, he jokes, "Kaafi confusion hai, Ravi ji ke aage ek Kapil Sunil aur Ravi ji ke peeche Kapil Sunil, teetar vaali baat hogayi na yeh."

The episode promises a mix of cricket stories, old memories, locker-room anecdotes and plenty of comedy. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 episode featuring Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will stream on Saturday, October 10, at 8 pm on Netflix.

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