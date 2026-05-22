What's new in Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha? Know if Netflix has made any add-ons

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have set numerous box office records. Both films achieved record-breaking collections. Now, fans are awaiting the OTT release of Dhurandhar 2. Meanwhile, the first part has created a stir on OTT once again.

Yes! You read that right, Dhurandhar has been re-released on Netflix in the form of Raw and Undekha.

Is there any add-on in Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha?

Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha does not have any add-ons. Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha and Dhurandhar OTT on Netflix, both version are of the same durating and the OTT giant has added no new scenes in the latest release. The only difference between the two version is that Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha has no words muted. No abuses or dialogues have been muted and it is an uncensored version of Aditya Dhar's film.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on OTT on June 4

On the other hand, fans are awaiting the OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It was released in theaters on March 19. The film was a huge success at the box office, setting new revenue records. The film is now set to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar on June 4. Audiences are eagerly awaiting this. But before that, the raw and unseen version of Dhurandhar is coming to Netflix on May 22.

Makers and cast

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, star Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Akshaye Khanna also made headlines in the first part by playing the role of Rehman the dacoit. However, his role is not in the second part. Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor also appear in important roles in the film.

The sequel has collected more than Rs 1,700 crore worldwide with Rs 1,100+ crore being the India net collection.

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