Web series releasing in June 2022: List of upcoming Hindi & English shows on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Web shows June 2022

Web series releasing in June 2022: what do you love to stream on OTT? Is it action or drama or superhero shows or is it all because June 2022 releases will serve all of the mentioned genres. From Superhero shows like Ms Marvel and Umbrella Academy to crime thrillers She Season 2 and Code M season 2 and popular show Ashram returning with season 3, there's so much to look forward to this time. Here, we have listed all the popular web shows that will be released in June 2022 in India on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5, SonyLiv, MX Player & Voot among others.

9 Hours

Release date: 2 June

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: 9 Hours,' starring Taraka Ratna as a cop, is about three fugitives attempting to rob three banks. They've planned ahead and know how to flee with the loot. Is there someone in charge of them behind the screen? Taraka Ratna's cop character is perplexed by knowing a secret, as per the trailer. Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, Ravi Varma, Preethi Asrani, Ankith Koyya, Jwala Koti, and Monica Reddy play important roles in the series, which is set in the 1990s.

Aashram 3

Release date: 3 June

Streaming on: MX Player

Summary: Touted as the comeback of 1990s Bollywood heartthrob Bobby Deol, Aashram has brought the actor a lot of critical appreciation along with the mass appeal. Based on the happenings at an Aashram of a Guru Ji, who is revered by common people as well as the bigwigs of the region, the series shows how many are conned in the name of belief. The series has interesting side plots running to keep you entertained throughout the three seasons. The series also stars Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumar, among others, and has been directed by Prakash Jha.

The Boys Season 3

Release date: June 3 (new episode dropping every Friday)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: The third season of the superhero series 'The Boys' drops on June 3. 'The Boys' is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

Umbrella Academy Season 3

Release date: 3 June

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse. The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland and Kate Walsh.

In the Dark S4

Release date: 7 June

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: The hit CW series In the Dark us back for a fourth and final season! The police procedural follows Murphy Mason , a blind 20-something whose chaotic life is given a new sense of purpose when her friend, Tyson is murdered. She decides to solve it, all while juggling her dating life and job at her parents' guide dog training school.

Ms. Marvel

Release date: 8 June

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: 'Ms. Marvel' introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet, Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home - that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. The cast also includes Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Code M Season 2

Release date: 9 June

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: An assassination attempt is made on the life of deputy CM Joshi, during Kargil Day celebrations. Major Monica Mehra almost manages to chase down the assailant, but he mysteriously drops dead. Monica carries through a rigorous investigation and chases leads against the clock as the case gets handed over to SP Qureshi of CBI. Monica finds out that a vigilante organization is killing the corrupt individuals who have caused deaths of several Indian Army soldiers. Little does she know that the kingpin of this organization has a connection to Monica's own past.

Evil S3

Release date: 12 June

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: Get ready for even more psychological thrills, because "Evil" is coming back for Season 3! The show follows priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), and skeptical tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate claims of demonic possession for the Catholic Church while questioning how the lines between science and religion account for the everyday evils of modern life. Created by husband-and-wife duo Michelle and Robert King ("The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight")

Players

Release date: 16 June (first 3 eps on premiere then weekly)

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: A comedic documentary-style series that will explore the world of the largest e-sport on the planet through a fictional League of Legends team's pursuit of a championship. From the Peabody Award-winning creators of "American Vandal" (Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault), PLAYERS is a mockumentery that follows a fictional pro League of Legends e-sports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. What could possibly go wrong?

She Season 2

Release date: 17 June

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The web series casts Aaditi Pohankar in the central role amd also features Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G., Shivani Rangole and Suhita Tatte. "She" season two is set to take the story of Bhumika Pardesi, played Aaditi, forward. After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, essayed by Kishore Kumar G., she must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime, while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak's larger plan unfolds.

Qala

Release date: June 2022

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri's film "Qala" is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, and produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. The details of the film are kept under wraps

Bandon Mein Tha Dum

Release date: June 2022

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: A four-part documentary series on the recently concluded 2020/21 India Australia test series which culminated in India’s stunning defeat of the world no. 1 test side at their hallowed home turf of Gabba where they hadn’t lost a test match for 32 years. The series was won by India in such a manner that it has not only captured the imagination of the entire nation but has also provided tremendous joy & relief to the cricketing and wider sporting community all over the world at a time when people are still trying to come to terms with the devastation Covid-19 has brought in their lives.