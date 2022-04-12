Stranger Things 4 trailer: Eleven and gang have creepy aliens and evil beings to conquer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STRANGERTHINGSTV Stranger Things season 4, part 1 premieres on May 27 on Netflix

The upcoming Stranger Things 4 has dropped its action-packed trailer. The Netflix series will be coming up in two parts and Volume 1 will be streaming from May 27 onwards. In the first trailer, it seems like the makers are going all out with aliens and creepy creatures in the world of Upside Down.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) says she has lost her powers. The authorities in Hawkins have come seeking her help to win the 'war'. In between, we see that bat-like creatures are flying over Hawkins and an apocalypse-like ambience is spread all around. In the classic Stranger Things style, the music builds the tension as we see glimpses of horror and terror that the residents will have to face.

We are also shown David Harbour's cop character Jim Hopper, who was believed to be dead at the end of season 3 which premiered in 2019. He is making a comeback in the fourth season and it is likely to be revealed how he survived. All in all, it seems like the upcoming Stranger Things 4 season will totally be worth the wait. Take a look.

The hugely successful Stanger Things series is created by the Duffer Brothers-- Matt and Ross. The second part will debut on July 1. The new season is set six months after season three's Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

The show features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.