Watch Janhit Mein Jaari on Zee5: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, Who can watch Nushrratt Bharuccha's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Janhit Mein Jaari

Janhit Mein Jaari on Zee5: Laugh-riot comedy-drama, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha will available to be watched online from 15th July on Zee5. The film managed to have a successful theatrical run and now will be available online for fans. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Also starring Vijay Raaz, Anud Singh Dhaka, Tinu Anand, Paritosh Tripathi, and others, the film narrates the story of Manokamna Tripathi, a sales representative working for a local condom manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh. A tragic turn of events pushes her to immerse herself more emotionally and responsibly into the job than ever before. Will she find her family, seeped in conservative and orthodox ideologies, standing by her side eventually or will she paddle through all alone? The answer to this question forms a considerable part of the narrative.

Janhit Mein Jaari on Zee5: Date and Time

Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Janhit Mein Jaari is set to premiere on Zee5 on 15th July.

Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Report

The film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore including the cost for prints and advertising worldwide, it has already recovered Rs 23 crore in its satellite, digital and music rights. Additionally, it received a Rs 2 crore subsidy from the Madhya Pradesh government and close to Rs 4 crore at the box office.

Janhit Mein Jaari Trailer

Janhit Mein Jaari Sequel

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which is a story of a young girl selling condoms, is going to have a sequel with another riveting subject issued in public interest as planned by the makers of the film.