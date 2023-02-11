Watch Gintama, Naruto and other Animax titles on Jio TV | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Animax titles on Jio TV

Animax returns to India! Many have previously watched shows such as Inuyasha, Fullmetal Alchemist, Black Butler, Fairy Tale, and others on this channel. Now, Entertainment network KC Global Media has expanded its reach in Asia as it enters India with the launch of Animax on JioTV as part of JioTV specials. The broadcaster said that fans in India can stream the best of Japanese anime, including the classic anime titles seamlessly.

This partnership will amplify its footprint in India through JioTV’s customer base and the country’s rising demand for anime content, as well as the growing Japanese pop-culture fan communities for anime, manga, and more.



“India has been a key market for growth with its strong demand and adaption for digital-first and OTT content for TV audiences, and this will continue to grow as it drives towards 5G. We are delighted to be in India to serve our fans and make premium anime content accessible to the local audiences through our partnership with JioTV on their streaming platform with our extensive channel offerings.” said Andy Kaplan, co-founder and chairman of KC Global Media.



With its inclusive curation of the biggest anime titles, Animax offers popular genres for action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, and comedy, entertaining anime fans through the years in more than 38.8 million homes across 14 territories in Asia.

Fans in India can now tune in to enjoy award-winning anime action series like Golden Gumay – winner of the Social Impact Awards at the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival 2021 and grand prize winner of the 51st Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022; action fiction series, Naruto – winner for the Best Female Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series/OVA in a Supporting Role for BTVA Awards in 2014; sports drama, Kuroko’s Basketball – winner of Tokyo Anime Award 2013 for TV category; and the highly acclaimed adventure comedy anime,

Gintama – winner of the Audience Choice Award at the Tokyo Anime Awards 2016, and adapted from one of the best-selling manga series of the same title, among others will be available to stream. All content from Animax will be streamed in their original Japanese audio and accompanied by English subtitles.

