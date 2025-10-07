War 2 to Kurukshetra, a look at the OTT releases of the week [October 7-12, 2025] From 'War 2' to 'Search: The Naina Murder Case,' several films and web series are set to release on OTT this week, allowing you to watch them from the comfort of your home in the second week of October.

If you're planning to binge-watch this week, there's good news for you. This week is shaping up to be a truly special one for OTT viewers, in terms of entertainment.

From the return of India's biggest action hero to a spectacular animated epic and a terrifying murder mystery, OTT has great content for everyone, so get ready to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies. Here's the complete list.

True Haunting (Netflix)

Release Date - October 7

The thrilling five-episode docuseries "True Haunting" explores a supernatural story. Horror filmmaker James Wan presents a new and dangerous take on the supernatural. The series will stream on Netflix from October 7.

War 2 (Netflix)

Release Date - October 9

After creating a sensation in theaters, War 2 is now set to explode on OTT platforms, starring Hrithik Roshan as the formidable Agent Kabir in a deadly action thriller. In the film, Agent Kabir faces his most dangerous enemy yet, played by Junior NTR. The film features mind-boggling stunts and stunning shooting locations that will keep you glued to the screen.

The Resurrected (Netflix)

Release Date - October 9

The Resurrected is a revenge thriller set in the fictional town of Benkha. It tells the story of two mothers seeking justice after their daughters fall victim to a fraud and kidnapping scheme. To achieve justice, they resort to ancient methods: resurrecting the perpetrator for seven days to exact revenge.

Boots (Netflix)

Release date - October 9

Boots is based on 'The Pink Marine.' The series tells the story of Cameron, a tormented gay man, and his best friend, who enlist in the US Marines at a time when no one recognizes them. In the ruthless world of boot camp, they must navigate surreal and dangerous minefields. Along the way, they must form a strong bond and discover who they truly are. It tells a captivating story of two friends.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (Netflix)

Release Date - October 10

The Woman in Cabin 10 is an upcoming psychological thriller directed by Simon Stone, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. It is based on the 2016 novel by Ruth Ware. The film stars Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Hannah Waddingham.

Search: The Naina Murder Case (Jio Hotstar)

Release date - October 10

Search: The Naina Murder Case stars renowned actress Konkona Sen Sharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, a detective. She attempts to make some career changes to save her marriage, but her plans are derailed when she becomes embroiled in the murder of a young woman, Naina. This final case ties her to deeper secrets at every turn. You're sure to love this murder mystery.

Sthal (ZEE5)

Release Date - October 10

Sthal is a Marathi film scheduled for release in 2023, written and directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar. Starring Nandini Chikte in the lead role, the series explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India.

Kurukshetra (Netflix)

Release Date - October 10

Kurukshetra will provide a reimagined experience of the Mahabharata that will make your day. It will depict the story in a way you've probably never seen before. This stunning animated series depicts the 18-day epic battle through the eyes of 18 different key warriors. Each episode highlights a character's unique moral dilemmas and ethical conflicts, offering a fresh perspective on the crusades. From the Pandavas' resolve to the Kauravas' struggle, this epic explores everything.

