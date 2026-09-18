Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam arrives on OTT; here's how the film fared at the box office

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya's debut film Thudakkam has arrived on OTT, giving audiences another chance to watch the Malayalam thriller after its theatrical run. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film began streaming on JioHotstar on September 18 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Before making its digital debut, Thudakkam completed a theatrical run that began on August 7. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 24.26 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 44.71 crore.

Thudakkam box office collection

Thudakkam opened with Rs 2.55 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film picked up over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 3.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 16.05 crore. The film continued its run into the following weeks, although its daily collections gradually declined. Thudakkam collected Rs 5.81 crore in its second week, taking its India net total to Rs 21.86 crore by the end of that period.

Its third week added Rs 1.38 crore, while the fourth week contributed Rs 79 lakh. The film then earned Rs 16 lakh in its fifth week. By the end of its recorded theatrical run, Thudakkam had collected Rs 24.26 crore net in India. Sacnilk lists its India gross at Rs 28.06 crore and overseas gross at Rs 16.65 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 44.71 crore.

Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film Thudakkam

Thudakkam marked Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut. The film follows Meenu, a young woman whose life changes after an unexpected crisis forces her to fight for survival. Mohanlal also makes a special appearance in the film. The cast includes Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Chippy Renjith, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Jaffer Idukki, Bobby Kurian, Kottayam Ramesh, Miya George and Dinesh Prabhakar.

Jude Anthany Joseph directed the film, with Akhil Krishna and Lineesh Nellikkal also credited as writers. Jomon T. John handled cinematography, Chaman Chakko edited the film and Jakes Bejoy composed the music. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Thudakkam OTT release

After its theatrical release, Thudakkam is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The film began streaming on September 18 and is available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

For viewers who missed the film in theatres, the OTT release offers a chance to watch Vismaya Mohanlal's first feature film from home.

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