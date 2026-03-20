Vishnu Vinyasam on OTT: Know where to stream Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika's romantic comedy online

New Delhi:

The Telugu romantic drama Vishnu Vinayasam, starring Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika in the lead roles, has finally arrived on an OTT streaming platform. Written and directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the film was initially released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Those who couldn't watch this film in theatres can now stream it on their devices.

Vishnu Vinayasam follows the story of a superstitious junior lecturer who relies heavily on astrology and numerology. The plot continues when he falls in love with a quirky woman named Manisha and showcases how his life turns chaotic.

Vishnu Vinayasam OTT release date and platform

Fans who couldn't catch this film earlier during its theatrical release can stream it on the Prime Video platform. Vishnu Vinayasam premiered on Prime Video on March 20, 2026. Viewers can watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Vishnu Vinayasam: Cast

Besides Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika, the film features Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. Watch the trailer below:

Vishnu Vinayasam: Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vishnu Vinayasam had a slow start at the Indian box office. It opened with a collection of Rs 2 crore, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 3. So far, the film has collected Rs 17.59 crore worldwide. The film is produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas.

Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika's recent work

On the work front, Sree Vishnu was recently seen in Mrithyunjay which hit the big screens on March 6, 2026. On the other hand, Nayana Sarika was last seen in Mohanlal's Vrusshabha.

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