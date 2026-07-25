Uyir OTT release date announced; here's when and where to watch Roshan Mathew's crime thriller

New Delhi:

The Malayalam film Uyir, starring Roshan Mathew, Baijy Santhosh, and Vinoth Sagar, is all set to make its OTT debut. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film was initially released in theatres on June 30, 2026, and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Those who missed Uyir on the big screen will now have the chance to watch the crime thriller from the comfort of their homes. Read on to find out when and where you can stream the film online.

Uyir OTT release date announced

The crime thriller Uyir will begin streaming on JioHotstar from August 4, 2026. Viewers will be able to watch the film in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Announcing the film's OTT release date, JioHotstar Malayalam wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The hunt for truth begins. Uyir on JioHotstar from August 4. Watch in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada."

How much did Uyir earn at the box office?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Its total net collection in India stands at Rs 2.17 crore, while its gross collection is Rs 2.42 crore. The film is produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman under the banner of Wow Cinemas.

Roshan Mathew's work front

On the work front, Roshan Mathew was last seen in Chatha Pacha alongside Arjun Ashokan and Vishak Nair. Before this, he was featured in Ithiri Pacha opposite Zarin Shihab and Anand Manmadhan in key roles.

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