Upset Amrita calls out Malaika Arora for cracking jokes about her, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOLLYWOODMDB Malaika Arora posing with her sister Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora is having the time of her life with her reality show Moving In With Malaika. The Bollywood celebrity is at her candid best in the show as she meets her family, friends and fans. Recently, she also aced a stand-up comedy act. However, it seemed to have upset her sister Amrita Arora Ladak. While Amrita laughed and cheered at Malaika's jokes during the show, after the act, she called her out saying they should have been checked with her first.

During the act, Malaika joked about Amrita and said, “My sister's in the house! She's the funny one. I'm the pretty one. She has a rich husband and I… am doing standup."

On the latest episode of Moving in With Malaika the sibling duo joined their mother Joyce Polycarp and Malaika's son Arhaan Khan for lunch. During their get-together, Amrita said, "I didn't say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been a little more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes, about indirectly not doing anything, that was something you could have just called me up and asked me if I was okay with it."

As Malaika tried to explain her side, Amrita questioned her saying, "So at a stand-up, you can throw anyone under the bus? I can call out five instances that you did. As great as it was and you were fantastic and all of the others. I let you have your moment and I let it all sink in. Today we are meeting for lunch after the last time I saw you. I just feel there are certain things that you have to really ask people and run it by them."

In her defense, Malaika attempted to explain herself. She said, "Why was only Ammu (Amrita's nickname) thrown under the bus? Somewhere it had some connect to me. As much as I appreciate it, fine, it's okay, I'm up for any kind of landing of jokes, but it was a bit much. That's all I'm saying."

Later in the episode, Malaika was seen going to Amrita and apologising as they shared a hug.

For the unversed, Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials 'Moving In With Malaika'. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Don't miss these:

Priyanka Chopra mocks Nick Jonas for not being 'interested' in clicking pics with her & daughter

Avatar 2 Box Office collection Day 4: James Cameron's The Way of Water soars high despite drop

Celeb photos that broke the Internet in 2022: Ranveer's nude pic to Alia-Ranbir's pregnancy post

Latest Web Series News