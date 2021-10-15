Unwind long Dussehra weekend with Loki, Iron Man, Spider Man and other iconic hero moments

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Film posters

Good always wins over Evil - Dussehra, as a festival symbolises this legacy. Taking a note from this, streaming platforms are all packed for the long weekend of good Vs bad with these iconic superhero movies that will show that Good always triumphs. Grab your cape, your arrows and your family and catch these movies that will take you soaring through the journey of our legendary superheroes that we know and love!

Iron Man – Avengers

Iron Man, an industrialist, genius inventor, and consummate playboy, he is CEO of Stark Industries and chief weapons manufacturer for the U.S. military. It is interesting to watch how an industrialist constructs a high-tech armor and decides to use his suit to fight against evil forces and save the world.

Venom - Spider Man

Spider-man’s greatest enemies are back and he needs a new team: a team put together by Spider-man himself including Agent Venom, Iron Spider and Scarlet Spider. Venom is the main antagonist of the Spider-Man Movie Series.

Natasha Romanoff - Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. It will be interesting to watch how Natasha conquers the evils and becomes the best version of herself towards the end.

Thanos - Avengers: The End Game

After the devastating events of Infinity War, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos’ character has been portrayed by Josh Brolin in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Estella - Cruella

Cruella is about the rebellious early days of cinema's most notorious and fashionable villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. After impressing her new mentor with a unique window display, Estella revels in The Baroness' praise and recognition of her talent—happily.

Loki

The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a recently released series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, rightful heir of Jotunheim, and God of Mischief, is burdened with glorious purpose. His desire to be a king drives him to sow chaos in Asgard. In his lust for power, he extends his reach to Earth.

