Two Broke Girls to New Girl, 5 girl boss shows you should watch across OTT platforms

From leading nations to creating billion-dollar dynasties, women today have triumphed across all sectors and have taken over the world. The modern woman knows what she wants and gets what she wants, irrespective of what stands in her way. If you’re looking for a dominant female-led show for your next watch, here are top recommendations across Colors Infinity, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

1. Two Broke Girls

Sassy, streetwise Max works two jobs just to get by, one of which is waiting tables during the night shift at the retro-hip Williamsburg Diner. Sophisticated Caroline is an uptown trust fund princess who's having a run of bad luck that forces her to reluctantly give waitressing a shot. Two young women waitressing at a greasy spoon diner strike up an unlikely friendship in the hopes of launching a successful business - if only they can raise the cash. Watch Two Broke Girls, 13th January 2022 onwards, Monday to Friday between 7pm to 8pm.

2. The Mindy Project

The Mindy Project on Netflix is an oldie but a goodie with a stellar cast and ridiculous comedy. Mindy, a young successful doctor, loves boys, glamour, and food and will settle for nothing less than to live out loud in all her brains, sass, and curves. The Mindy Project is all about a woman who is proud to be herself, and it is so fun and refreshing to watch.

3. New Girl on Disney+Hotstar

After a bad break-up, Jess, an offbeat young woman, moves into an apartment loft with three single men. Jess, a bubbly, off-beat teacher, who is known to burst into song, catches her boyfriend with another woman. Newly homeless, she moves into a loft with three single guys she's never met before.

4. One Day At A Time

One Day at a Time on Netflix brings us into the world of single-mother-veteran juggling work, education, and family all while striving to create a successful and loving environment for her children and herself.

5. Overthinking With Kat & June

While trying to make June's Instagram account less off-putting, Kat and June spy a group of trendies, cool women brunching and try to infiltrate their friend group. June uses Kat's foolproof methods of seduction on their double date with two hot/depressed brothers.