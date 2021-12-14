Follow us on Image Source : PR Trailer of Gauahar Khan, Sharib Hashmi's short film 'Sorry Bhaisaab' OUT now

Actors Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi are all set to come up with a short film titled 'Sorry Bhaisaab'. It is directed and written by Suman Adhikary and Sumit Ghildiyal and is an Arre Studio film. The trailer of the upcoming relatable and congenial short film was released by the makers today. As seen in the video, Sorry Bhaisaab revolves around a middle-class couple, residing in the South Delhi DDA flats, who get duped and robbed, leaving the audience intrigued to know what happens next. It encapsulates the desires, aspirations of a common middle-class family and how their excitement of getting things for free, costs them dearly.

Sharing the excitement ahead of the launch of the short film actor, Gauahar Khan said, “Sorry Bhaisaab is a very pleasant and quirky short film. The story is very aspirational and extremely relatable and I feel this is the charm of short films with the crisp and snackable content present is what attracts the viewers. I personally had a lot of fun working on this project and I feel there are so many aspects in this film that I personally relate to being a common man and I am really looking forward to seeing how the audiences react to the film.”

Actor Sharib Hashmi further added, “Sorry Bhaisaab is a short film which was envisioned keeping in mind the Indian middle-class couple and their daily livelihood. The story strikes a chord with the aam junta and at the same time makes them relate so deeply with the characters in the short film. The short film has a nice balance of humour and aspiration and that is what makes Sorry Bhaisaab an extremely close project for me.”

A few days back, Gauahar shared a poster and wrote, "One yellow envelope turned our world upside down. Want to know how? Watch my new short film #SorryBhaisaab on 16th DEC."

'Sorry Bhaisaab' will release on Amazon miniTV on December 16.