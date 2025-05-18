Tourist Family OTT release date: Here's where to watch Sasikumar and Simran starrer Tamil actors Sasikumar and Simran's starrer 'Tourist Family' is expected to hit the digital screens this month. Read further to know when and where you can watch the comedy-drama film online.

Tamil actor M Sasikumar's starrer Tourist Family is expected to be released on OTT this month. The Tamil-language comedy drama film initially hit the silver screens on May 1, 2025. Directed and written by Abishan Jeevinth, features M Sasikumar, Simran, Sreeja Ravi, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Kamalesh, Ramesh Thilak, Yogalakshmi, Mithum Jai Shankar, and S Rajapandi in the lead roles. Read on to know its release date here.

Tourist Family OTT release date

The Tamil-language comedy drama 'Tourist Family' is about a Sri Lankan family who comes to India for a new start and transforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community with their love. Those who couldn't get a chance to catch Tourist Family in theatres will be able to watch it online in May 2025. Reportedly, the film is going to hit the digital screens on May 31, 2025.

Where to watch Tourist Family online?

As per the media reports, this comedy-drama film will be made available to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The film is produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan and Nazerath Pasilian under the banners of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. It is significant to note that the film has an IMDb rating of 8.6.

Tourist Family box office collection

The Tamil-language film 'Tourist Family', which was released on May 1, 2025, received a good response from the audience upon its release. Meanwhile, several celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, Prabhudeva and Superstar Rajinikanth praised this film and shared their thoughts on social media. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to earn Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office within one week. The film minted a total of Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office so far.

