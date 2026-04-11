Thrash streaming on OTT: Cast, IMDb rating, where to watch Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou's survival thriller

New Delhi:

The survival thriller Thrash, starring Bridgerton fame Phoebe Dynevor, has recently arrived on an OTT platform. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the movie is produced by Adam McKay and follows the story of a coastal town that battles nature's wrath and an attack of sharks amid a catastrophic hurricane.

The film has received mixed reviews from social media users who have watched the 1-hour and 26-minute film. If you are wondering where to stream this film, then there's no need to worry. In this article, we are going to tell you all the details about the film, including its cast, IMDb rating, and streaming platform.

Thrash (2026): Where to stream

Thrash premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 10, 2026. Apart from English, the film is also available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Thrash (2026): Cast and crew details

The film features Phoebe Dynevor, known for playing Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton, along with Djimon Hounsou and Whitney Peak in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Matt Nable, Andrew Lees, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, and Dante Ubaldi. Watch the official trailer below:

Thrash X review

So far, the film has received a mixed response from social media users. Some users liked the film, calling it a "masterpiece." One X user wrote, "Disaster horror films might be a genre I lowkey like. Thrash is a f***ing masterpiece - short, but really good."

On the other hand, some viewers found the film "entertaining" but lacking intensity. They felt it was unoriginal and criticised its dialogues.

Thrash (2026) IMDb rating

So far, the movie Thrash has received an IMDb rating of 5.4 from 2.2K registered IMDb users worldwide. Notably, these ratings are subject to change as more users submit their reviews in the coming days.

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