Thor Love and Thunder on OTT: When and Where to watch, Review, Trailer of Chris Hemsworth's film

Thor Love and Thunder on OTT: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's superhero film will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India, soon, the streamer has announced. In "Thor: Love and Thunder", Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four "Avengers" films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from "Thor" (2011) and "Thor: The Dark World" (2013). The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

Thor: When and Where to watch

After a massive opening, Chris Hemsworth-starrer will stream on Disney+Hotstar from September 8. Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday night."Huzzah! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English," the streaming platform said in a tweet.

How to Watch Thor: Love and Thunder Online

If you have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can watch Thor and many more latest films and web series online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

Thor: Love and Thunder movie review

After Thor: Love And Thunder's world premieres, critics shared their responses to the latest saga in the MCU. The reviews of the film have been largely mixed and it has once again drawn attention to Marvel's Phase 4 problems. Some pointed out that although Thor: Love And Thunder has a good blend of humour and drama, it sticks to the mould when it comes to storytelling and barely attempts to deliver anything new. It has also been pointed out that the first hour of the film is stretched and the setup wastes a lot of time. Although Gorr's character is well established in the first half of the film, Bale could have done much better, critics said.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial starring Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles, performed exceptionally well at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder marks the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Batman star plays Gorr the God Butcher in the movie. ALSO READ: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filmmaker Taika Waititi ties the knot with Rita Ora in an intimate ceremony

Watch the trailer here:

