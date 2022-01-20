This Is Us: Most loved moment from the show as final season premiers on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : HOTSTAR This Is Us

It is always hard to bid adieu to a show you have laughed and cried with over several years. This Is Us, was one such show that will forever be with us even if the Pearsons say goodbye to us on screen. Over six seasons, the Pearsons took us on a heartfelt journey through their lives and encouraged us to keep our loved ones close. As we have now reached the final season of the show that fans can watch on Disney+ Hotstar, take a trip down memory lane by revisiting some iconic moments that have left an indelible memory in our minds.

We’re gonna be OK

Following Jack’s death, Rebecca gathers the kids at Jack’s favourite tree after his funeral and displays her maternal strength, inducing a flood of tears. Telling Kevin and Randall that they didn’t need to take Jack’s spot and assuring Kate that it wasn’t her fault that her father ran back in for the dog, her strength is highlighted beautifully in those fleeting moments. "We're gonna be OK, babe," she whispers. "I promise you, we're gonna be OK." It is her solemn pledge, to Jack and us, that although we move on, we never lose sight of what we’ve loved and lost.

Something resembling lemonade

Dr. K served as an unofficial member of the Pearson family, having been there for some of the most important moments in their lives. The first one was when he delivered Rebecca’s twins/triplets. Rebecca recovers in a room nearby while Dr. K delivers this news to Jack, who is understandably shaken. That leads him to deliver a line that is repeated frequently throughout the show- "I like to think that maybe one day you'll be an old man like me, talking a younger man's ear off, explaining to him how you took the sourest lemon that life has to offer and turned it into something resembling lemonade."

Kate & Toby getting married

There was no doubt that Kate & Toby’s wedding was going to be extremely emotional. Known for being a daddy’s girl, Kate was going to have to walk down the aisle on the happiest day of her life without the presence of her father - it's a tear-jerking moment for all of us. Thankfully, the show was able to place Jack there, even if it was in a flashback. We see her walk down with her brothers as a flashback interjects with Jack saying, “I'll get to walk you down the aisle, and I may even cry a little."

Beth’s backstory

We learn about Beth and her backstory in Season 3 Episode 13 titled Our Little Island Girl. There is nothing about that episode we don’t like. Her relationships with her parents, her tireless effort at a career in dance, her dad’s death, bumping into Randall, and then visiting a dance studio- her past has built her up to what she is today. The episode revolves around Beth and gives us a great window into her life, definitely one of our favourite moments.

Jack is disturbed by Randall's teacher’s parental role in his child’s life

There is something absolutely gut-wrenching about seeing the differences between you and your own child. Jack realizes that he can’t be everything for Randall, primarily because he isn’t exactly like him. When he accepts that and moves forward, he chooses to learn how to let Randall connect with others who can give him what he needs and what Jack cannot give to him. It highlights the love Jack has for his children and how far he’s willing to go for them. Additionally, it highlights how even a perfect being like Jack is flawed. This characteristic nuance makes him more believable and relatable.

Super Bowl Sunday

This episode served as a pivotal moment for the show, helping us understand exactly how the Pearson family became the way they are. Here we delve deeper into the mystery surrounding Jack and the burning house. After Super Bowl XXXII, Jack realizes the house is on fire and immediately evacuates the house. But after seeing Kate’s dog, Louie, caught inside the house, he rushes to retrieve him and other family mementos. After leaving Kate and Randall at Miguel's house, Rebecca takes Jack to the hospital as he was choked up on smoke but while she leaves to sign a few consent forms at the hospital for his treatment, he suffers a sudden fatal heart attack.