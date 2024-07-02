'There is another scary transition in season 3': Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal on Guddu Pandit's journey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mirzapur 3 will premiere on July 5 on Prime Video.

Global star Ali Fazal, who will be seen next in Prime Video's popular series Mirzapur 3, has come forward and spoken about his character of Guddu Pandit in the series and its transition over the seasons. From a rebellious college guy with the dream of winning a bodybuilding competition to becoming a man of unyielding vengeance, Guddu Pandit has undergone a certain deterioration, says Ali Fazal, teasing that the character will witness another 'scary' transition in the third season.

In the show's first season, Guddu Pandit started out as a budding bodybuilder with a certain naivety to the character, which quickly vanished when he became entangled with the Tripathi family, led by crime boss Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The show's second chapter charted his journey from a wounded man, mourning the loss of his loved ones, to a completely hardened criminal who finally manages to take his revenge.

Talking about what type of revenge will Guddu Pandit be seen taking in the third chapter of the series, the actor said it is actually a very lonely place to be and the highly-anticipated third season will explore it deeply.

"Season three is not one moment. It's an entire season of an arc where this person, in one instance, is saying 'Violence is my USP,' and in another instance, he is a very lonely man, shouting, 'Maza aa raha hai na?' (Are you having fun?). You'll see another transition of its own kind and it's really scary," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Fazal said he hopes people take note of the evolution in the character from season one to two and now the third season.

"I would love to hear from audiences, hopefully it has evolved. Hopefully, there is a graph that you can look back at and see how that has changed. And that's how human life changes. We get affected. These are people who are living in a very violent world, fictional but that's the story, and there are consequences in their lives. And that is the deterioration that I'm portraying. I wouldn't say it is the systematic but periodic deterioration of this man, this innocence of a college kid," he said.

''The sad truth of a violent society is that "young college kids will get deteriorated and education will go out the window", Fazal added.

In the third season of the Prime Video series, which drops on July 5, Guddu Pandit will seek to defend the throne of Mirzapur that he took from Kaleen Bhaiya, who is also preparing a comeback.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, Mirzapur season three will also feature Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. The show is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

(With PTI inputs)

