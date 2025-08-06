The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 5 recap: What happened between Belly and Conrad? Episode 5 of TSITP Season 3 brings love, wedding prep, and an emotional moment between Conrad and Belly. Here’s a full recap and release info for Episode 6.

After two successful seasons, Jeremiah and Conrad reunited in the third season of one of the most successful series on Prime Video, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Nearly halfway through its final season, the two have created enough buzz for people to wait for the climax of this love triangle.

For the unversed, this multi-generational drama revolves around the life of Bailey Conklin, who falls in love with two brothers at one time. After two successful seasons, The Summer I Turned Pretty's first five episodes are out on Prime Video, with the fifth one being out tonight. So, let's find out what Conrad, Jeremiah and Belly were up to in the latest episode.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, following a disagreement with her mother, Belly chooses to spend the summer at Cousins to prepare for the wedding. Conversely, it appears that Conrad is making every effort to avoid her. However, it only takes a glance of her fumbling with her bike for him to save her.

Belly has no one but Conrad to assist with wedding chores when Taylor leaves due to a salon emergency and Jeremiah is stuck trying to impress their father at work. Meanwhile, Jeremiah is adamant about having a two-tiered mirror-glaze cake, which will cost half of their wedding budget. Jeremiah stops it when Belly and Conrad devise a more workable approach. Although it's a brief moment, it highlights the differences between the two brothers. While Jeremiah fights for his own goals, Conrad always puts Belly's needs ahead of his own.

They have an opportunity to converse during the drive back. He talks candidly about receiving therapy and losing his job. She discusses her intentions to pursue a degree in sports psychology. After a long silence, they converse and laugh as if they were two individuals catching up.

On the inside, everything has changed, even though it almost seems like nothing has. Belly will marry his brother in a month. That reality permeates every phrase. That evening, Jeremiah reveals that although his father has promised to cover the wedding expenses, he prefers that the ceremony take place at the country club rather than at the beach home.

Conrad watches Belly and Jeremiah dancing together, and all he thinks about is the promise he made to his mother to take care of Jeremiah.

When will Episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty release?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's first two episodes were released on July 16 on Prime Video, and then new episodes are being released every week. The series consists of 11 episodes. Hence, the sixth episode will be out on August 13, and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's final episode will release on September 17, 2025.

TSITP cast and makers

Actors like Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jacky Chung, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Lily Donoghue, Sophia Bryant, Joe de Grand'Maison, Tanner Zagarino and Emma Ishta are seen in the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. This season is directed by Jenny Han.

Let us tell you that the first season of this series was very much liked by the audience and it has a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

