The Runner trailer out; Gal Gadot must run to save her son in Kevin Macdonald's psychological thriller | Watch

New Delhi:

The makers unveiled the official trailer of Gal Gadot's The Runner on Thursday, July 16, 2026, across social media. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the psychological thriller follows a mother's desperate race against time to save her kidnapped son.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is best known for playing Wonder Woman, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March last year. Apart from her, the film also stars Damian Lewis, Rory Wilmot and Alfred Enoch in key roles.

The Runner trailer is out

The Runner is written by Mark Gibson and produced by David Kosse. Whereas Jane Robertson, Amy Paquette, Elliott Kleinberg, and Claire Willats serve as executive producers. The Runner is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2026.

The trailer shows Gal Gadot's character, Maia, enjoying her usual morning run when she receives a terrifying phone call informing her that her son has been kidnapped. The kidnappers order her to keep running, follow every instruction and tell no one. They warn her that if she stops, her son will be killed. As Maia races through the streets of London, she is forced to complete a series of dangerous tasks to save her child.

YouTube's logline reads, "Threatened by an anonymous source who has kidnapped her son, MAIA, a lawyer, must travel on foot throughout London to kill a client she represents to save her son." Watch the official trailer below:

What is the plot of Gal Gadot's The Runner?

According to the official film's synopsis, The Runner follows Maia Marten (Gal Gadot), a successful lawyer who has built a reputation for always staying one step ahead in London's legal world. However, her life takes a terrifying turn during a routine morning run when she receives a phone call informing her that her son has been kidnapped.

It is set against the backdrop of a fast-paced and constantly connected London. The Runner is a gripping psychological thriller where every second matters, every decision has consequences, and a mother's determination becomes her greatest strength.

Gal Gadot's work front

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in Snow White and In the Hand of Dante, which were released in 2025. She is known for her performances in films like Wonder Woman, Red Notice, Wonder Woman 1984 and Death on the Nile.

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