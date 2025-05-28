The Royals S2: Netflix India renews Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's series for second season Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals series on Netflix will be coming back with second season.

Ishaan Khatter, who has been earning good reviews for his Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, will once again be seen in a royal role. Yes! His Netflix series, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, has been renewed for its second season. Netflix India took to its social media profiles on Wednesday to share the official note about The Royals Season 2 coming soon on the OTT giant.

The Royals S2 in works!

'Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix. #TheRoyalS2OnNetflix,' read their caption. The royal throne can be seen in the poster. However, the makers have not yet revealed the official release date of The Royals Season 2 but have announced that the second season is in the works, which also means that there is a high possibility that The Royals Season 2 can hit our OTT screens next year.

How is season 1?

Well, it's kind of bizarre that the makers of The Royals renewed it for season 2, as the reviews for season 1 were not that great. The Netflix original was trolled for its shabby writing and 'kuch bhi' twist and turns. Moreover, Bhumi Pednekar's underwhelming performance was the biggest turn-off this season. However, not all was bad about The Royals, Ishaan Khatter's acting and 'shirtless bod' did appeal to the masses. Moreover, given that the first season ended on a cliff hanger, it was duly that the makers would have prepared for season 2. However, the announcement would come so soon that is definitely a surprise. For the unversed, The Royals was released on May 9.

The Royals cast

The Royals was directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series that is filled with several senior actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman and Chunky Pandey, also has fresh young talents like Ishaan Khatter, Vihaan Samat, Bhumi Pednekar, Kavya Trehan, Yashaswini Dayama, Nora Fatehi and debutants Lisa Mishra and Sumukhi Suresh.

