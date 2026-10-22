The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 trailer out, Sauron prepares to forge the One Ring

Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the official trailer for the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new trailer shows Middle-earth preparing for a major battle as Sauron's power continues to grow and the forging of the One Ring draws closer.

In the trailer, Galadriel says, "All of it has come to this", hinting at the challenges ahead. Sauron and his army of Orcs are at the centre of the conflict, while the people of Middle-earth struggle to stop the growing darkness.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 trailer

The trailer show Middle-earth's people battling Sauron and his Orc army. The Elves struggle to hold the front lines, tensions rise among the Dwarves, Numenor faces civil unrest, and Gandalf enlists his full power of magic to fight the growing darkness.

Sharing the trailer, Prime Video on YouTube wrote, "This season, one ring to rule them all. Watch the official trailer now, then witness Season 3 beginning November 11, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Watch the trailer below:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 release date

The first four episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 11, 2026. Episodes 305 and 306 will arrive on November 18, while the final two episodes will be released on November 25.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3: Production details

The series is produced by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brandstrom also serve as executive producers, with Brandstrom additionally directing. Matthew Penry-Davey is the producer, while Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee serve as co-producers.

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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser promises an epic war in Middle-earth