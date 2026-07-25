The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser promises an epic war in Middle-earth | Watch

New Delhi:

Prime Video unveiled the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 during its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay were joined by cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower as they offered fans an early look at the highly anticipated season.

The newly released teaser confirms that Season 3 will be the darkest chapter of the series so far. Set five years after the fall of Eregion, Middle-earth is now engulfed in war as Sauron's armies continue their conquest.

Sauron's quest for the One Ring takes centre stage

The Dark Lord has established himself in Barad-dur and is consumed by one goal - forging the One Ring. As his influence spreads across Middle-earth, Elves, Dwarves, Men and Wizards are forced to put aside their differences and form unlikely alliances to stop him before it is too late.

New characters join the fantasy epic

Prime Video also confirmed several new additions to the cast. Eddie Marsan will play Thrain, the older brother of King Durin IV. Andrew Richardson joins as Anarion, Elendil's younger son and Isildur's brother, while Adam Young will portray Marnukh, a mysterious Orc whose true intentions remain unclear.

They join the previously announced Jamie Campbell Bower, who will play Celeborn, Galadriel's long-lost husband, and Zubin Varla as Khamûl the Easterling from Rhûn.

Simon Pegg voices the Balrog

One of the biggest surprises at the panel was the announcement that Simon Pegg has joined the series as the voice of the Balrog. According to the makers, the fearsome creature will speak for the first time in the franchise, marking a significant moment for the fantasy series.

Fans attending Hall H were also treated to an unexpected appearance by four armoured Nazgnagôl, the Second Age predecessors of the Nazgûl, who interrupted the panel in a special live presentation dedicated to Sauron.

Watch the teaser here:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3's release schedule

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 11, 2026, with the first four episodes dropping together. Episodes five and six will be released on November 18, followed by the final two episodes on November 25.

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