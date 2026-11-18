Fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have another reason to return to Middle-earth as the third season continues with two new episodes. Episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 18, on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike the previous seasons, which followed a weekly release pattern, the latest season is arriving in batches, allowing viewers to watch multiple episodes together.

For Indian viewers, both episodes are expected to become available at 1:30 pm IST on November 18. The timing is based on the reported midnight Pacific Time release schedule.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6: Release time in India

The fifth and sixth episodes of The Rings of Power Season 3 will be released together today on November 18. The reported global release time is 12 am Pacific Time, which translates to 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time. Both episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video. Viewers in India can watch them with their subscriptions once they appear on the platform.

Where to watch The Rings of Power Season 3 in India?

The fantasy series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Indian subscribers can stream the new episodes through the platform after their release. The series is also available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Viewers who have not caught up with the latest season can also stream the first four episodes on the platform.

What to expect from The Rings of Power Season 3?

The third season takes place five years after the fall of Eregion. The story follows the growing conflict between Sauron and the Elves as the Dark Lord continues his plans to forge the One Ring and gain control over the other Rings of Power. Sauron's influence is spreading across Middle-earth, while the Elves, Dwarves and Men face new threats. Galadriel also has to deal with the return of her long-lost husband, Celeborn, adding another development to her storyline.

The series stars Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Daniel Weyman and several other returning cast members.

The Rings of Power Season 3 full release schedule

The third season consists of eight episodes, which are being released in three batches during November 2026.

Episodes 1–4: November 11, 2026

Episodes 5–6: November 18, 2026

Episodes 7–8: November 25, 2026

The final two episodes will arrive on November 25, bringing the third season to a close.

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