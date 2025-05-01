Netflix thriller that will keep you hooked to your seats, know about new brainstorming murder mystery on OTT The name of the series is 'The Gardener' and it has been released on Netflix this month. Since its release, the craze of this series has been seen all over the world.

New Delhi:

After the advent of OTT, the expansion of stories seems to touch the sky. A story from any corner of the world can be liked from any other end. Recently, a series has been released on Netflix which will blow your mind. In this series, there is a mother-son duo and they work on a garden but not of flowers and trees but of dead bodies. This boy, free from the tide of emotions, keeps committing murders at the behest of his mother and disposes of a dozen corpses in no time. The police try their best to find this stock of corpses but are unable to catch the murderer. This vicious killer executes his plans right under the nose of the police.

What is the name of this series?

The name of the series is 'The Gardener' and it has been released on Netflix this month. Since its release, the craze of this series has been seen all over the world. Talking about the story of the series, it is basically about a mother who lives with her son. In her youth, the mother loves a man who is addicted to drugs and keeps flirting with other women. The mother catches her husband cheating and runs away from the party. She puts her son in the car and drives at a high speed and an accident happens.

In this accident, the mother loses one of her legs and the son hits a nerve and loses his feelings. The son is unable to feel anything. After this, the game of murders is played. After the murder, the dead body is buried in the garden outside the house. The police also want to uncover this case by finding clues somehow. But they fail in front of the son's cunning mind.

The actors have done strong acting in the series and it is being liked a lot in India too. This series released on Netflix was also trending for a few days. Things really turn series when the son turns against her mother after having feelings for a girl. Want to know what happens? Tune into Netflix and watch 'The Gardener'.

