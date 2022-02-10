Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE The Fame Game Trailer OUT: Madhuri Dixit's debut series depicts the imperfect life of Anamika Anand | VIDEO

The much-awaited trailer of Madhuri Dixit's debut web series 'The Fame Game' has finally been shared by the makers on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress announced the good news along with the video of the trailer. The caption posted alongside read, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni “perfect” life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald. Watch out for ‘The Fame Game’ series premiering on 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix." Also featuring, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi, the family drama is a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika's life (played by Madhuri), revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

Just yesterday, the actress shared that the trailer of the series would be out on Thursday. She wrote, "Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series ‘The Fame Game’. Trailer out tomorrow. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix."

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the logline of the series reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred."

'The Fame Game' brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.