The Early Spring beats Musafir Cafe, India's Got Latent, Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix | Deets Inside

Chinese romantic drama The Early Spring continues to attract attention on Netflix as it moves closer to the end of its run. The series, starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, has remained among the platform’s trending titles in India, competing with shows such as Musafir Cafe, India’s Got Latent and Operation Safed Sagar.

The show has also found an audience beyond India. According to Netflix’s global rankings, The Early Spring opened at No. 2 on the Global Non-English TV list for the week of August 24 to 30. It recorded 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours viewed during the week.

The Early Spring stays ahead of Musafir Cafe

The drama has continued to feature in Netflix India’s Top 10 rankings during its run. On the daily chart for September 9, The Early Spring was placed at No. 5, while Musafir Cafe was at No. 6. The series has managed to hold its position despite sharing the chart with several established and recently released titles. India’s Got Latent and Operation Safed Sagar were also among the shows featuring prominently on the Netflix India list.

Its steady performance comes as the Chinese drama approaches the final episodes of its 24-episode season. The show has been releasing episodes gradually, giving viewers a chance to follow the story week by week rather than dropping the entire season at once.

The Early Spring IMDb rating

The show has also received a strong response on IMDb. Its current rating stands at around 8.5/10, based on the latest available ratings, adding to the attention around the series as it enters its final stretch.

The Early Spring finale arrives on September 12

The Early Spring premiered on August 26 and is set to conclude on September 12 with its 24th and final episode. The staggered release has kept the drama in conversation for more than two weeks, with viewers following the developments between Flora and Luke as the story moves towards its conclusion.

With the finale now just around the corner, attention is shifting to how the makers wrap up the central romance and resolve the conflicts built up over the course of the series. After beginning its Netflix run on August 26 and steadily finding a place among the platform’s trending titles, The Early Spring is now preparing to close its journey on September 12.

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