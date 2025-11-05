The Chair Company now streaming on OTT: All about Tim Robinson’s quirky new comedy Tim Robinson’s latest absurd comedy, The Chair Company, dives into a workplace scandal that spirals into a conspiracy. Premiered on JioHotstar on October 12, 2025, it’s fast becoming the show everyone’s tweeting about.

New Delhi:

The comedy-drama series The Chair Company, starring Tim Robinson, premiered on October 12, 2025, on JioHotstar. The show has been receiving positive responses from viewers since its release.

For the unversed, Robinson plays William Ronald Trosper, a character who investigates a bizarre conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at work. Read on to know about its cast, new episode release timings and other details.

When to watch new episodes on The Chair Company?

The quirky comedy premiered on October 12, 2025, on HBO Max (available on JioHotstar in India). New episodes are released every Monday at 7:35 AM. So far, four episodes have been released.

The Chair Company trailer

The official trailer for The Chair Company was released on September 18, 2025, and has garnered over 1.1 million views on HBO Max's YouTube channel.

Fans praise The Chair Company on social media

Social media users have been praising Tim Robinson’s show, calling it one of the "best shows of the year." One X user wrote, One X user wrote, "The Chair Company is one of the best shows of the year. Tim Robinson is truly one of a kind (sic)."

Another user wrote, "The Chair Company legit is one of the funniest shows all year. The newest episode was so good (sic)."

The Chair Company: Cast and creators

The comedy show, The Chair Company, has an ensemble star cast which includes:

Tim Robinson as William Ronald Trosper

Zuleyma Guevara as Brenda

Eileen Noonan as Rochelle Westidge

Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini

Will Price as Seth Trosper

Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper

Carole Denise Jones as Monica

Lake Bell as Barb Trosper

Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini

The executive producers of the show include Robinson, Kanin, and Adam McKay.

Also Read: OTT releases this week [Nov 4-9, 2025]: What’s new to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5