The Boys season 5 teaser trailer: Karl Urban and Antony Starr's starrer promises an explosive final showdown Prime Video released the teaser trailer for The Boys season 5 on December 7, 2025, across its social media platforms. Along with the teaser, they also announced the official release date. Read on for more details.

The official trailer of the final season of The Boys was dropped by the makers on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Created by Eric Kripke, the Antony Starr and Jack Quaid's superhero action drama will be released on April 8, 2026.

Sharing the trailer, the official X handle of The Boys wrote, "We're going out with a fuckin' bang. It's The Boys final season teaser trailer, folks. Get ready to climax April 8 (sic)."

The Boys season 5 tease trailer is out

YouTube's logline reads, "This is the teaser trailer for The Boys Season 5. It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen April 8 on Prime." Watch the teaser trailer below:

The Boys season 5 release date announced

The final season of the multi-Emmy Award-winning series, The Boys, will hit Prime Video screens on April 8, 2026, with 2 episodes, followed by a new episode each week. The series finale will be released on May 20, 2026.

The Boys: Cast and production details

The star cast of The Boys includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Colby Minifie and others in the key roles. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

