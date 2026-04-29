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  4. The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: When is the upcoming episode of Karl Urban's show releasing in India?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: When is the upcoming episode of Karl Urban's show releasing in India?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

The wait for fans of Prime Video's The Boys Season 5 is over, as the upcoming episode of the action thriller series will be released today, April 29, 2026. Read on to know the India release timings here.

Know India release schedule of The Boys Season 5 Episode 5.
Know India release schedule of The Boys Season 5 Episode 5. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The fifth season of Prime Video’s The Boys has been receiving widespread attention from viewers ever since it released its first two episodes on April 8, 2026.

So far, four episodes have aired, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the fifth episode to be released. Read on to know when you can stream the upcoming Episode 5 online.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 release date and time 

The fifth episode of The Boys Season 5 will be available to stream on April 29, 2026, at 12 AM PT, which is 12:30 PM IST. Viewers can stream it on Prime Video.

The Boys Season 5: Number of episodes released so far

  • Episode 1 - Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite
  • Episode 2 - Teenage Kix
  • Episode 3 - Every One of You Sons of Bitches
  • Episode 4 - King of Hell
  • Episode 5 - One-Shots

The show is created by Eric Kripke and features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr in the lead roles.

This is a developing story.

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