The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date and Time: When to stream Karl Urban's hit show

New Delhi:

The wait is almost over for fans of Prime Video's The Boys as fifth and final season hit the digital screens on April 8 and continues to deliver intense drama and action. So far, three episodes of the final season have been released on the streaming platform. For those wondering about the next episode, there is good news as The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 is set to stream soon.

Created by Eric Kripke, the show features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr in lead roles. Read on to find out when you can watch Season 5 Episode 4 of The Boys.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 release date

According to the official announcement, The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 22, 2026. Notably, this season consists of eight episodes. After Episode 4, the remaining episodes will continue to release every Wednesday until the series ends in May, with the series finale scheduled for May 20.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 release time

According to reports, new episodes of The Boys will air every Wednesday at 12 am PT, which is 12:30 pm IST, starting Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The Boys Season 5: Cast and crew

The show features an esemble star cast including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T Usher as A-Train/Reggie, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett.

The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Also Read: From Season 4 premieres with single episode: Full release schedule revealed