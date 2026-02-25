The Bluff on OTT: Pirates of the Caribbean to The Princess Bride, top 5 pirate films to stream online

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's pirate adventure film, The Bluff, has hit the digital screens on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film follows the story of a Caribbean woman who must face her bloody past and unleash her deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege.

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell and Karl Urban as Captain Connor in the lead roles. This marks Priyanka Chopra's first pirate film. As The Bluff releases on OTT, let's take a look at the 5 highest-rated pirate films you can stream online.

5 highest rated pirate flms to watch on OTT

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Gore Verbinski's pirate adventure film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, is a critically acclaimed fantasy film. Starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom, the film revolves around Captain Jack Sparrow, who teams up to rescue Elizabeth Swann from the cursed undead crew of the Black Pearl. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

2. The Princess Bride

OTT platform: Prime Video

The adventure epic The Princess Bride follows the story of a young farm girl named Buttercup and her farmhand Westley, whose deep love is tested when he leaves to seek his fortune but is presumed dead after a pirate attack. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film can be streamed on Prime Video.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Gore Verbinski's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest is the second instalment in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Featuring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley, the film follows Jack Sparrow as he attempts to escape a blood debt to the supernatural Davy Jones. The film holds an IMDb rating of 7.4 and is available on JioHotstar.

4. Hook

OTT platform: Sony LIV, Prime Video

Steven Spielberg's adventure film Hook tells the story of Peter Banning, a workaholic adult who has forgotten his past as Peter Pan. He is forced to return to Neverland to rescue his children, who were kidnapped by Captain Hook. The 1991 film features Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, and Julia Roberts in key roles and is available on Sony LIV and Prime Video.

5. Captain Phillips

OTT platform: Prime Video, Zee5

The 2013 film Captain Phillips is a true story about the 2009 hijacking of the MV Maersk Alabama by Somali pirates. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the film stars Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, and Barkhad Abdirahman in lead roles. This true-crime docudrama has an IMDb rating of 7.8 and can be streamed on Prime Video and Zee5.

