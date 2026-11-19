The Altruists, starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle in the lead roles, is now streaming on OTT. The eight-episode limited series follows one of the biggest financial scandals in recent years, tracing the rise and fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the relationship between its key figures, Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

Created by Graham Moore, the drama premiered on Netflix on November 19, 2026. The series has already generated buzz on social media, with viewers sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). From its cast and plot to its streaming platform, here's everything you need to know about the series.

The Altruists: Where to watch online?

The workplace docudrama series The Altruists is available to stream on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes, with each episode running for approximately 50 minutes to an hour. Have a look at the trailer below:

The Altruists: What is the plot?

The series revolves around Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Caroline Ellison, the former co-CEO of Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm associated with FTX. Their professional partnership and complicated romantic relationship form the central storyline.

The official synopsis of the series available on Netflix reads, "Young, idealistic and suddenly worth billions, they tried to do good—but unleashed the worst in each other. A toxic love story inspired by a real fraud."

The Altruists: Cast

Julia Garner plays Caroline Ellison, while Anthony Boyle portrays Sam Bankman-Fried. The series also features several actors in supporting roles. Alex Lawther (Alien: Earth) plays Sam Trabucco, while Matt Rife (Rolling Loud) portrays Ryan Salame. Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun) appears as Constance Wang, Karan Soni (Deadpool, Miracle Workers) plays Nishad Singh, Eugene Young (Veep, NCIS: Los Angeles) plays Gary Wang, and Naomi Okada portrays Claire Watanabe.

The recurring cast includes Hudson Williams (Heated Rivalry) as Duncan Rheingans-Yoo, Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing, A Real Pain, Ferris Bueller's Day Off) as Sarah Fisher Ellison, among others.

Julia Garner's known projects

For the unversed, American actor Julia Garner is known for her performances in projects such as The Assistant, Ozark, Weapons and Inventing Anna. She was last seen in Robinson Devor's film You Can't Win, which was released on February 17, 2026.

Before that, she appeared in the horror film Weapons, which received considerable attention. The film, directed by Zach Cregger, also featured Josh Brolin and Alden Ehrenreich in key roles. Amy Madigan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

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