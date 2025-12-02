Thamma OTT release: When and where you can finally watch Ayushmann–Rashmika’s film online Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma is now streaming on Prime Video. Check rental price, possible free streaming date, box office figures and production details.

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy film Thamma, which was released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, has finally made its way to the digital screens. Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial is now available to stream on an OTT platform, but there's a catch. Read further to know about the streaming details of Thamma.

Apart from the lead stars Ayushmann and Rashmika, the film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film received mixed responses from the audience upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 6.4. Read further to know about Thamma's streaming details.

Thamma OTT release: When and where to watch

The latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma, is currently streaming on the Prime Video platform in Hindi and Telugu. However, users will have to rent the movie by making a payment of Rs 349.

(Image Source : PRIME VIDEO'S SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of Thamma's streaming details taken from Prime Video

According to a report by 123Telugu, the film will be available to stream for free starting December 16, 2025. However, official confirmation regarding its free streaming is still awaited.

Thamma budget and box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore. The movie had a strong opening, earning Rs 24 crore on its first day. Its total India collection is recorded at Rs 134.63 crore, while the film has grossed Rs 187.44 crore worldwide. The overseas collection so far stands at Rs 26.5 crore.

Thamma production details

For the unversed, Thamma is produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. The Musical duo Sachin-Jigar have composed the music for the film. The lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the cinematography is done by Saurabh Goswami.

