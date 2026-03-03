Thaai Kizhavi OTT release: Where will Raadhika Sarathkumar and Singam Puli’s film stream online?

New Delhi:

The Tamil comedy-drama film Thaai Kizhavi, starring Raadhika Sarathkumar and Singam Puli, which hit the big screens on February 27, 2026, has been receiving positive responses from critics. Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film had a slow start on its first day but gradually saw an increase in its collections over the weekend.

Now, as early reviews of the movie have come in, curiosity among cinema lovers has increased, with many eager to know when and where they can stream the film on their devices.

Thaai Kizhavi OTT expected release platform

While the movie is still running in theatres, it seems the makers have already hinted at its OTT release platform. According to promotional posters, the film will arrive on JioCinema after completing its theatrical run. However, the official release date and platform have not yet been confirmed by the makers or the streaming service. Watch the official trailer below:

Thaai Kizhavi box office collecion in India

As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil comedy-drama Thaai Kizhavi opened at the box office with Rs 2.65 crore. The film saw an 88.68% increase on its second day, earning Rs 5 crore. On Day 3, which was the film's first Sunday, it performed well again, collecting Rs 6.13 crore.

However, the film witnessed a significant drop in earnings on its first Monday, earning Rs 2.75 crore. So far, Thaai Kizhavi’s total collection in India stands at Rs 16.55 crore.

Thaai Kizhavi worldwide box office collecion

Talking about the film’s worldwide collection, the movie earned over Rs 22 crore at the global box office in just three days of its release. The production house shared this news with a poster on Instagram, captioning it: “22+ Crores Worldwide GBOC #Pavunuthaayi-in MORATTU VASOOL #ThaaiKizhavi Ruling Box-Office! (sic)”

Thaai Kizhavi: Story and cast

The plot of Thaai Kizhavi follows greedy sons who first hope for their paralyzed mother to die, but suddenly try to keep her alive after discovering she owns a valuable treasure. It features Raadhika Sarathkumar as Pavunuthayi, Singam Puli as Uppuliyaan, Aruldoss as Vijayan, Bala Saravanan as Selvam, Munishkanth as Pennycuick, Raichal Rebecca as Suruli and others.

Also Read: Aspirants Season 3: Prime Video series gets its release date; focus shifts to Abhilash vs Sandeep