Telugu OTT this week [August 20-24, 2025]: Where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kothapallilo Okappudu Telugu cinema hits OTT this week with Hari Hara Veera Mallu on Prime Video and Kothapallilo Okappudu on Aha. Here’s where and when to watch.

This week is dry for the Telugu audience as no new offering is being made. Neither theatrical nor original OTT releases are scheduled for this week.

However, it's not all bad as two movies that earlier saw the light of day in cinemas will now make it's way to the digital space. Let's have a look at them here.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release date and platform

Pawan Kalyan's fictional period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was released on the big screens on June 12, will now hit OTT. The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu took to their X profile and wrote, 'A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN.

Talking about the storyline of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, set in the turmoil of 17th-century Mughal India, the film is a historical fiction that draws inspiration from real events and tells the story of a brave warrior.

OTT Platform - Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date - August 20

Kothapallilo Okappudu OTT release date and platform

Ravindra Vijay, Prem Sagar and Shining Phani's Kothapallilo Okappudu will have its digital release on August 22. The film directed by Praveena Paruchuri was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. The movie revolves around a man's search for a dancer after signing a village contract that leads to chaos when locals misinterpret him chasing a woman through town.

Backed by Tollywood star Rana Daggubati, the film received a modest response from audiences. The music of Kothapallilo Okappudu was composed by Mani Sharma and Varun Unni.

OTT Platform - Aha

OTT Release Date - August 20

