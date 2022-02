Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah to stream on Netflix from THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASIT MODI Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah

The animated series based on India’s most loved comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) titled Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (TMKCC) is all set to stream on one of the world’s most popular OTT platforms, Netflix from 24 Feb 2022. The show has aired two successful seasons on television since 2021. Produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the animated series too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in hyperbolic comic avatars and is a major hit among kids. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.

"It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will be available to our viewers on Netflix. It also reiterates that pure humor can bring positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah on OTT as well," said Asit Kumarr Modi.

"Our IP has generated a lot of interest across many brands that wish to capitalize on its success. We are in the process of launching a host of ventures including an all exclusive line of TMKCC merchandise and games. There are other interesting announcements to come from Neela Film Productions and we are at the brink of breaking into a completely new dimension of entertainment," he concluded.

Also read:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is billed as the world’s longest-running daily comedy show and most of its characters are household names in India and many other countries. First aired in 2008, the show is running in its 14th year with upwards of 3300 episodes. The show enjoys top viewership in the family comedy entertainment segment on TV.