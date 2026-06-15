Super Subbu: Netflix announces release date of first Telugu series starring Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar

New Delhi:

Netflix today, on June 15, revealed that Super Subbu is its debut original series in Telugu language which will make its first appearance next month in July. Mallik Ram has created and directed the upcoming comedy-drama series which stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma as the main characters.

The story of the comedy-drama series revolves around the journey of Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao who is popularly known as Subbu.

Super Subbu plot

Lacking experience and armed only with a lesson plan and a lot of grit, Subbu starts educating the villagers. But in Maakipur, any harmless question will become a hot topic before the ringing of the school bell. The initial short stint turns into an entirely life-altering experience for Subbu, who now finds himself dealing with curiosity, chaos, and unwanted conversations that just will not be confined to four walls.

The show also focuses on whether Subbu will be willing to jeopardize his love, family, and job to fit into the abnormal norm. A teaser trailer was shared recently which shows Subbu, played by Sundeep Kishan, being chased away by the villagers with sickles, and running Subbu, meanwhile, can be seen holding the release date of the show.

Watch the teaser here:

The makers take

The creator and director of the show, Mallik Ram, mentioned how humour was the best tool for initiating dialogue about sex education. According to Mallik Ram, another important aspect covered in the series includes the exploration of family dynamics, generational differences, and relationships, with innocence of Subbu being the main emotion throughout the storyline.

Discussing the upcoming release, Monika Shergill, who serves as Vice President at Content, Netflix India, said that Super Subbu is a charming comedy with a lot of heart. In particular, Monika Shergill noted that the series initiates discussions about sex education and consent, with all of this done using a hilarious and genuine story. According to Monika Shergill, the series brings a unique local voice and memorable characters.

Super Subbu release date

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal, Super Subbu also stars Maanasa Choudhary, Brahmanandam, Get Up Srinu, and Jeevan. Produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati at Chilaka Productions, the show will be available for viewers on Netflix on July 2.

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