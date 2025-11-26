Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: When and where to watch Varun–Janhvi’s rom-com online Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now streaming on Netflix. The film, which released in theatres on October 2, dropped online on November 27. Here’s everything about its OTT release date, platform and how to watch online.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, after being a hit in theaters, is out on Netflix. The Dharma movie that released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, clashed with the highly anticipated film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, yet it had a decent box office.

The movie features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is out on Netflix

The film received mixed reviews but audiences appreciated the performances of Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, after entertaining audiences in theaters, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari out on Netflix on November 27.

The OTT giant took to its social profiles and shared movie poster and wrote, 'Muhurat nikal gaya guys. Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix.'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari story

The film revolves around Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who are about to get married. To break their marriage and find love, they pretend to be a couple, and this is where the story takes a new turn. In addition to Sanya, Rohit, Varun, and Jhanvi, the film also stars Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles.

It's worth noting that Sunny Sanskari's Tulsi Kumari was hit at the box office. The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, collected around Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's India TV review

'This film is made for audiences who enjoy lighthearted Bollywood fare. Families, who are looking for a festive outing, couples wanting a breezy date movie or Varun and Janhvi fans, will likely enjoy it. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari doesn’t aim to be groundbreaking cinema. It doesn’t pretend to reinvent the rom-com wheel. Instead, it positions itself as an easy, colourful entertainer, one that relies on tried-and-tested formulas to deliver a cheerful viewing experience. Yes, it’s predictable, it leans on cliches. But the film has it's heart at the right place,' read India TV' movie review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

