Sufi Motiwala recalls trying to end his life at 16, Akanksha Chamola says she's asexual | Inside Lock Upp

New Delhi:

Two specific moments from Monday's episode of Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2 caught everyone's eye. First, social media influencer Sufi Motiwala, famously known for rating celeb outfits, recalled an old incident and shocked everyone. The second one was in the second half of the episode, when TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, spoke about her sexual priorities, now that she and the former are parting ways.

It all started when the Lock Upp Season 2 contestants gathered around the dining area to discuss mental health when the 'Today’s Trending Topic' was titled 'Mentally vulnerable or Mentally Aware? Has today’s generation become more mentally vulnerable, or is it simply more aware of its emotions and mental health?'

Sufi Motiwala reveals he tried to end his life at 16

Influencer Sufi Motiwala shared a painful part of his life with the other contestants, where he revealed that he had tried to "commit suicide" twice in the past. He spoke about his struggles and challenges that he faced, leaving the contestants visibly moved, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the episode.

Sufi shared that one of the major reasons behind his struggle was an incident involving his therapist, who disclosed his sexuality without Sufi's permission. He recalled that the therapist brought his grandfather into the room and shared details that he was not ready to reveal to his family.

He further revealed that while standing on a ledge and thinking about ending his life, it was his anxiety that ultimately stopped him. Instead of thinking about himself, he worried about what would happen afterwards, where his body would land, whether it would damage someone's car and who would have to pick up the body. Sufi said that even in that moment, he did not want to become a burden or disappoint anyone, which led him to step back from the ledge and return.

He explained that the breach of trust deeply affected him and made an already difficult situation even harder to cope with, reflecting on that phase of his life, which eventually pushed him into a very dark place where he also tried to 'commit suicide.'

The conversation created a rare moment of unity among the contestants, who put aside their differences to support one another. Reading the energy in the room, Sufi Motiwala ended the conversation by saying, "Mental health connects us all."

I have completely become an asexual: Akanksha Chamola

In another conversation on the same episode, Akanksha Chamola was seen in conversation with one of the inmates, social media influencer Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila. She mentioned that sexuality can change depending on the phase a person is going through in their life. Referring to her ongoing divorce with Gaurav Khanna, the actress shared that she currently has no interest in being physically involved with anyone, be it male or female. "Sexuality keeps on changing; it really depends on the phase of your life. With my divorce going on right now, I am asexual," she asserted, adding that she does not feel attracted to either gender as of now.

For the unversed, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix and streams from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also read: On Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested at 13: 'I couldn't do anything...'